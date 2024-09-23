Pavna Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

XT Global Infotech Ltd, Optiemus Infracom Ltd, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd and Skipper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2024. XT Global Infotech Ltd, Optiemus Infracom Ltd, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd and Skipper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Pavna Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 515.4 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 54589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1144 shares in the past one month.

XT Global Infotech Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 50.02. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 88771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd soared 14.00% to Rs 764.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39416 shares in the past one month.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd added 13.79% to Rs 363.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4692 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd rose 13.52% to Rs 474.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33610 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News