Paytm joins hands with GHMC to simplify property tax collection

One 97 Communication (Paytm) said that it has partnered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to simplify property tax collection by deploying more than 400 Paytm innovative all-in-one EDC Devices (Card Machines).

The Paytm Card Machines deployed at multiple collection centers and for door-to-door collection, allows citizens to pay their property tax through credit cards, debit cards, and Paytm pioneered QR codes eliminating the need for cash, cheques, or demand drafts. The card machines are integrated with the GHMC app, enabling officials to check pending dues, collect payments instantly, and generate an on-the-spot confirmation slip.

On an average, GHMC collects Rs 5-7 crore in property tax every month, with collections surging to Rs 22 crore during mid-year and fiscal year-end periods.

Paytm Spokesperson said, Our partnership with GHMC is focused on making property tax payments simpler and more efficient for both citizens and municipal authorities. By offering innovative card machines and our pioneered QR-based payment solutions, we are ensuring greater convenience, faster processing, and improved transparency in tax collection. We are committed to driving innovation in payments and enabling digitization of public services.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Spokesperson said, We are committed to enhancing convenience for our citizens. By integrating Paytms seamless payment solutions, including options to pay property taxes through credit cards, debit cards, and QR codes, were making the process more efficient and accessible. This initiative reflects our ongoing efforts to embrace digital transformation and provide a hassle-free experience for our residents.

Paytm is India's leading mobile payments and financial services distribution company. Pioneer of the mobile QR payments revolution in India, Paytm builds technologies that help small businesses with payments and commerce.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 208.30 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 219.80 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales declined 35.9% YoY to Rs 1,827.80 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

The counter rose 0.15% to Rs 819.10 on the BSE.

