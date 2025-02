Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 10.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.49% to Rs 398.08 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 10.56% to Rs 68.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 62.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.49% to Rs 398.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 335.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.398.08335.9633.7535.15129.56112.4394.3384.7768.6962.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News