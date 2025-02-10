Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 25.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.45% to Rs 255.16 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing declined 25.99% to Rs 24.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.45% to Rs 255.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 200.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.255.16200.2018.4019.4145.4046.9635.6644.3324.6033.24

