Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 25.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 27.45% to Rs 255.16 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing declined 25.99% to Rs 24.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.45% to Rs 255.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 200.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales255.16200.20 27 OPM %18.4019.41 -PBDT45.4046.96 -3 PBT35.6644.33 -20 NP24.6033.24 -26

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

