Paytm partners with Perplexity

To integrate AI-powered search in Paytm app

Paytm (One 97 Communications) has partnered with Perplexity to bring the power of AI to Crores of Indian consumers. Perplexity is the world's first answer engine that delivers fast, clear responses with trusted sources in real time. This collaboration marks a major step toward integrating AI-driven intelligence into mobile payments, enabling users to get real-time financial assistance within the Paytm app.

As India's digital economy grows, the need for instant and reliable information to support informed decision-making is increasingwhether in managing finances, exploring market trends, or making daily choices. Paytm is addressing this by integrating AI-powered search in the Paytm app, enabling users to ask everyday questions, explore topics in their local language, and make informed financial decisions. This innovation enhances digital literacy and reinforces Paytm's commitment to driving technological advancements for a smarter, AI-driven India.

