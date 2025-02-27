SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd rises for third straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 856.25, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.38% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% gain in NIFTY and a 14.11% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 856.25, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 22529.05. The Sensex is at 74614.62, up 0.02%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has added around 12.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23036.05, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 856.2, up 1.67% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up 17.38% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% gain in NIFTY and a 14.11% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 39.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News