Nestle India Ltd soars 0.78%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2267.9, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.62% gain in NIFTY and a 3.5% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Nestle India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2267.9, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 22526.8. The Sensex is at 74617.47, up 0.02%. Nestle India Ltd has added around 5.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52453.35, down 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2266, up 0.71% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is down 11.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.62% gain in NIFTY and a 3.5% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 69.16 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

