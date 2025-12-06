PB Fintech allots 6.82 lakh equity shares under ESOP

PB Fintech has allotted 6,82,752 equity shares under ESOP on 06 December 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 92,39,83,976/- consisting of 46,19,91,988 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 92,53,49,480/- consisting of 46,26,74,740 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

