PB Fintech allots 6.82 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
PB Fintech has allotted 6,82,752 equity shares under ESOP on 06 December 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 92,39,83,976/- consisting of 46,19,91,988 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 92,53,49,480/- consisting of 46,26,74,740 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

