Sberbank launches India-focused fund tracking Nifty50 for Russian investors

Sberbank and JSC First Asset Management have unveiled a new mutual fund that gives Russian retail investors exposure to India's equity market through the Nifty50 Index. The product, named First-India, will track the performance of India's flagship benchmark on the National Stock Exchange.

The fund was launched during Sberbank CEO Herman Gref's visit to India, at an event hosted at the National Stock Exchange of India. Sberbank said the offering opens a direct route for Russian investors to participate in the growth of India's largest companies.

The Nifty50 is one of the worlds most widely tracked equity indices. It features 50 large, liquid stocks across 15 sectors and serves as a key barometer of Indias equity market. More than 45 passive funds in India track the index, along with 22 passive funds overseas.