Ashoka Buildcon wins additional work order worth Rs 447 cr for existing BMC project

Ashoka Buildcon has received a Letter from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) awarding additional scope of work in respect of the existing Project viz. 'Construction of Flyover Arm-1 Arm-2 at T Junction on Sion Panvel Highway Maharashtra Nagar in M/E Ward'.

The cost of additional scope of work awarded to the company for the above project is Rs.447.21 crore, including taxes.

