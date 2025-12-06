Cochin Shipyard wins contract from Svitzer

For building four advance electric 'TRAnsverse' tugs
Cochin Shipyard (CSL) has signed shipbuilding contracts with Svitzer, Denmark on 05 December 2025, for building four 26-metre fully electric 'TRAnsverse' (TRAnsverse 2600E) 70 Ton bollard pull tugs in CSL, with an option for up to four additional vessels.
The tugs will be constructed according to Svitzer's specifications to support its global fleet renewal plan and advancement in operations worldwide. The delivery of the tugs is targeted to commence from late 2027.
On the basis of the contract value, this order is classified as a Significant order (valued between Rs 250 crore to Rs 500 crore) according to the Order Classification parameters of CSL.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app