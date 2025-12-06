Cochin Shipyard wins contract from Svitzer

For building four advance electric 'TRAnsverse' tugs

Cochin Shipyard (CSL) has signed shipbuilding contracts with Svitzer, Denmark on 05 December 2025, for building four 26-metre fully electric 'TRAnsverse' (TRAnsverse 2600E) 70 Ton bollard pull tugs in CSL, with an option for up to four additional vessels.

The tugs will be constructed according to Svitzer's specifications to support its global fleet renewal plan and advancement in operations worldwide. The delivery of the tugs is targeted to commence from late 2027.

On the basis of the contract value, this order is classified as a Significant order (valued between Rs 250 crore to Rs 500 crore) according to the Order Classification parameters of CSL.