MTAR Technologies bags Rs 194 crore order from MEIL

MTAR Technologies announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 194 crore from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL) for the supply of end fittings and associated components.

The project is scheduled to be executed up to April 2028.

MTAR Technologies develops and manufactures components and equipment for the defense, aerospace, nuclear, and clean energy sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 77.4% to Rs 4.25 crore on a 28.2% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 134.36 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of MTAR Technologies tumbled 5.56% to Rs 2,378 on Friday, 5 December 2025.

