PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 88.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of PB Fintech rose 88.02% to Rs 71.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 48.31% to Rs 1291.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 870.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

