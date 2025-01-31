Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 2.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 171.69 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 2.79% to Rs 35.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 171.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 152.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.171.69152.2236.5338.2455.2355.1747.5348.1435.8636.89

