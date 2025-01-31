Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 2.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 171.69 croreNet profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 2.79% to Rs 35.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 171.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 152.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales171.69152.22 13 OPM %36.5338.24 -PBDT55.2355.17 0 PBT47.5348.14 -1 NP35.8636.89 -3
