Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 2.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 2.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 171.69 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 2.79% to Rs 35.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 171.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 152.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales171.69152.22 13 OPM %36.5338.24 -PBDT55.2355.17 0 PBT47.5348.14 -1 NP35.8636.89 -3

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

