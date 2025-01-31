Nelcast consolidated net profit declines 76.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.04% to Rs 291.41 crore

Net profit of Nelcast declined 76.58% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.04% to Rs 291.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 320.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.291.41320.365.927.9914.1620.298.0213.885.9825.53

