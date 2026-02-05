PB Fintech jumps as QIP plan put on hold

PB Fintech jumped 10% to Rs 1583.80 after the company cancelled its board meeting scheduled for 5 February 2026, to consider a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).

Earlier, PB Fintech had informed exchanges that the board would meet to evaluate a potential fund raise to support inorganic growth through investments, acquisitions or partnerships in India and overseas.

The cancellation signalled that the proposed capital raise will not be pursued for now, easing near-term dilution concerns and lifting investor sentiment.

PB Fintech is engaged in online marketing, consulting and support services through its platforms Policybazaar.com and Paisabazaar.com, catering to the financial services industry.