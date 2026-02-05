Volumes soar at EIH Ltd counter

EIH Ltd recorded volume of 127.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.82 lakh shares

JSW Cement Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Force Motors Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 February 2026.

EIH Ltd recorded volume of 127.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.87% to Rs.358.55. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.

JSW Cement Ltd clocked volume of 391.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.84% to Rs.125.25. Volumes stood at 12.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Devyani International Ltd saw volume of 647.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52.22 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.81% to Rs.131.66. Volumes stood at 270.46 lakh shares in the last session. Hexaware Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 51.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.03 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.91% to Rs.635.45. Volumes stood at 6.85 lakh shares in the last session. Force Motors Ltd registered volume of 4.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53763 shares. The stock rose 5.98% to Rs.21,270.00. Volumes stood at 53130 shares in the last session.