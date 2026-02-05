Thomas Cook India and SOTC partner with Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka

Thomas Cook (India) and its group company SOTC Travel, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, South Asia's first and largest integrated resort. This collaboration brings together Thomas Cook India and SOTC's market leadership and travel expertise with Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams' one of a kind integrated hospitality, lifestyle, dining, retail, entertainment and event ecosystem. The partnership aims to accelerate visitation from India to Cinnamon Life by jointly developing enriched travel products, enhancing awareness, and creating elevated, seamless experiences for Indian travellers.

This strategic partnership intends to capitalise on Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel's powerful leisure, MICE & Business-BLeisure segments in a multi-pronged initiative that focuses on: product development, knowledge & training, integrated marcom and consumer activations to build top-of-mind visibility and drive visitations to Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams in Sri Lanka.