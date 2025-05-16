PB Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.55% to Rs 46.85 crore

Net Loss of PB Fintech reported to Rs 15.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.55% to Rs 46.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.78% to Rs 13.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.12% to Rs 153.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 110.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

46.8534.31153.44110.29-201.92-200.67-165.77-184.89-31.42-5.613.8647.57-32.26-6.350.5844.52-15.79-14.6813.4736.19

