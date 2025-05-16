Kaynes Technology India standalone net profit rises 21.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 96.61% to Rs 736.55 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 21.55% to Rs 60.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 96.61% to Rs 736.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 374.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.46% to Rs 209.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.36% to Rs 1915.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1273.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

736.55374.631915.441273.9411.3713.8213.2313.4584.8670.36302.14182.0477.6264.75275.36160.6060.4149.70209.91126.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News