Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaynes Technology India standalone net profit rises 21.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Kaynes Technology India standalone net profit rises 21.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 96.61% to Rs 736.55 crore

Net profit of Kaynes Technology India rose 21.55% to Rs 60.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 96.61% to Rs 736.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 374.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.46% to Rs 209.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.36% to Rs 1915.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1273.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales736.55374.63 97 1915.441273.94 50 OPM %11.3713.82 -13.2313.45 - PBDT84.8670.36 21 302.14182.04 66 PBT77.6264.75 20 275.36160.60 71 NP60.4149.70 22 209.91126.10 66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samor Reality reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dhruv Consultancy Services standalone net profit rises 362.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Diffusion Engineers standalone net profit rises 61.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Salem Erode Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wanbury standalone net profit rises 150.74% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story