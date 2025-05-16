G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 27.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 2275.57 crore

Net profit of G R Infraprojects declined 27.08% to Rs 403.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 553.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 2275.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2485.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.37% to Rs 1014.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1323.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.66% to Rs 7394.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8980.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2275.572485.127394.708980.1523.9621.7422.1323.63539.16448.691593.431666.90482.00387.471348.851422.67403.90553.931014.341323.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News