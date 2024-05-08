PB Fintech reports turnaround Q4 performance

PB Fintech reported consolidated net profit of Rs 60.59 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 8.95 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 25.37% to Rs 1,089.57 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 869.10 crore in Q4 FY23.

Pre-tax profit of Rs 72.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024 as compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 9.37 crore in Q4 FY23.

The companys total insurance premium for the quarter was Rs 5,127 crore, an ARR of Rs 20,000 crore insurance premium, led by growth in new health & life insurance business.

The firms renewal / trail revenue is at an ARR of Rs 577 crore, up from Rs 388 crore last year same quarter. This typically operates at over 85% margins and is a significant source of profit growth.

Credit business sees moderation in growth, however continues to be adjusted EBITDA positive since Dec 2022. We are now at the annualized run rate of Rs 14,000 crore credit disbursal and about 6 lakh Credit Card issuance on an annualized basis. Our total Credit Score consumer base now is over 43 million, the company stated in exchange filing.

On full year basis, the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 66.98 crore in FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 487.22 crore in FY23. Revenue from operations increased 34.4% YoY to Rs 3,437.68 crore in FY24.

Revenue from Core Online marketplaces, Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, grew 39% to Rs 2,375 crore, while improving their Adjusted EBITDA to Rs 324 crore YoY for FY24.

PB Fintech is engaged in providing integrated online marketing and IT consulting and support services largely for the financial services industry including insurance. It operates Policybazaar, the India's largest digital insurance marketplace and Paisabazaar that provides services related to lending products.

The scrip fell 0.62% to Rs 1,235.70 on the BSE.

