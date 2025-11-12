PC Jeweller consolidated net profit rises 17.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.43% to Rs 825.25 crore

Net profit of PC Jeweller rose 17.14% to Rs 209.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 178.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 63.43% to Rs 825.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 504.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.825.25504.9721.5516.99211.23127.71206.08123.42209.54178.88

