Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 25.40% to Rs 73.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 1312.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1201.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

