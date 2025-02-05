PC Jeweller jumps on reporting turnaround Q3 results

PC Jeweller rallied 4.94% to Rs 15.71 after the company reported consolidatd net profit of Rs 147.96 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with net loss of Rs 197.98 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged to Rs 639.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 40.06 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 148.01 crore during the quarter as compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 200.65 crore in Q3 FY24.

The jewellery manufacturer reported a positive EBITDA of Rs 154 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to a negative EBITDA of Rs 69 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company continues to maintain a wide network of 55 showrooms (including 3 franchiseeshowrooms) located in 41 cities spread in 15 states across India as on 31st December 2024

PC Jeweller is one of the leading players in the gems and jewellery segment in India. It is engaged in the manufacture, retail, and export of gold, diamonds and studded jewellery.

