Volumes jump at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 7.08 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 84.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8361 shares

Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 February 2025.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 7.08 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 84.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8361 shares. The stock increased 1.43% to Rs.1,472.55. Volumes stood at 7606 shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 6604 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1349 shares. The stock dropped 5.84% to Rs.4,300.90. Volumes stood at 1257 shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 9.58 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.95% to Rs.75.54. Volumes stood at 1.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd witnessed volume of 6.78 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.27% to Rs.1,656.80. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 3875 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1312 shares. The stock rose 0.53% to Rs.1,750.50. Volumes stood at 2224 shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

