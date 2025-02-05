Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Sales rise 27.72% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.72% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.291.01 28 OPM %-158.14-132.67 -PBDT-1.60-1.20 -33 PBT-2.28-1.92 -19 NP0.73-1.38 LP

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

