PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PTC Industries Ltd, Sanghvi Movers Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd and eClerx Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 September 2025.

PC Jeweller Ltd crashed 4.81% to Rs 14.25 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 110.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

PTC Industries Ltd tumbled 4.14% to Rs 14870. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 991 shares in the past one month. Sanghvi Movers Ltd lost 4.01% to Rs 375.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month. Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd shed 3.96% to Rs 681.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8551 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8129 shares in the past one month.