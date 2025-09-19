Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Adani Total Gas Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Alivus Life Sciences Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 September 2025.

Adani Total Gas Ltd saw volume of 140.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.93% to Rs.667.20. Volumes stood at 3.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Alivus Life Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 16.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69687 shares. The stock rose 10.73% to Rs.1,048.45. Volumes stood at 44885 shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd clocked volume of 134.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.84% to Rs.1,055.65. Volumes stood at 9.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 64.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.28% to Rs.2,552.90. Volumes stood at 7.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd registered volume of 67.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.89% to Rs.886.95. Volumes stood at 9.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

