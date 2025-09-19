RITES bags Rs 79-cr order from NTPC

RITES announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 78.65 crore from NTPC for hiring diesel locomotives on a lease basis for NTPC power plants across India.

The indicative value of the rate contract is Rs 78.65 crore (excluding GST), with the actual order value depending on the requirements of various NTPC stations. The contract is scheduled to be executed by 19 September 2027.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining.