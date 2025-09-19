Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES bags Rs 79-cr order from NTPC

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
RITES announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 78.65 crore from NTPC for hiring diesel locomotives on a lease basis for NTPC power plants across India.

The indicative value of the rate contract is Rs 78.65 crore (excluding GST), with the actual order value depending on the requirements of various NTPC stations. The contract is scheduled to be executed by 19 September 2027.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining.

Shares of RITES gained 0.50% to close at Rs 271.85, while NTPC advanced 0.55% to Rs 338.75 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

