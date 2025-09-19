L&T secures significant orders under its CE & IPDD verticals

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its construction equipment & industrial products design & development (CE & IPDD) vertical has secured significant orders across multiple business segments it serves.

As per L&Ts classification, a significant order refers to a value range between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

Within the vertical, the Construction Equipment (CE) business unit has bagged long-term after-sales support orders from major coal and cement producers in India, specifically for the supply of Komatsu mining equipment. These orders reinforce the trusted performance and reliability of Komatsu machinery, as well as the robust after-sales service capabilities provided by L&T.

CE has also secured extensions of several maintenance contracts, capitalizing on its reputation for extending the operational life of large-scale Komatsu equipment through high-quality service support. Meanwhile, the rubber processing machinery (RPM) business unit has received multiple orders from leading tyre manufacturers in India. The orders cover the design and manufacture of tyre curing presses and tyre building machines, catering to a wide range of vehicle segments including two-wheelers, passenger cars, trucks, and buses. In addition, L&T Valves has secured multiple orders for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) projects from major domestic companies. It has also been awarded contracts by leading EPC companies in Saudi Arabia.