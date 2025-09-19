Barometers trade with modest losses; PSU Bank shares advance

The key equity indices traded with decent losses in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,350 mark. PSU Bank shares advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 374.33 points or 0.45% to 82,637.88. The Nifty 50 index fell 93.35 points or 0.37% to 25,328.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.02%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,977 shares rose and 2,099 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.29% to 7,398.50. In the previous session, the index declined by 0.16%. UCO Bank (up 2.8%), Union Bank of India (up 2.71%), Canara Bank (up 2.08%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.07%) and Punjab National Bank (up 1.63%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.57%), Bank of India (up 1.47%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.47%), Central Bank of India (up 1.46%) and State Bank of India (up 0.95%) added. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper added 0.28% to 6.527 from the previous close of 6.509. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higehr against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.1425 compared with its close of 88.2050 during the previous trading session.