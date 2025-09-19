Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with modest losses; PSU Bank shares advance

Barometers trade with modest losses; PSU Bank shares advance

Sep 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity indices traded with decent losses in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,350 mark. PSU Bank shares advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 374.33 points or 0.45% to 82,637.88. The Nifty 50 index fell 93.35 points or 0.37% to 25,328.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.02%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,977 shares rose and 2,099 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.29% to 7,398.50. In the previous session, the index declined by 0.16%.

UCO Bank (up 2.8%), Union Bank of India (up 2.71%), Canara Bank (up 2.08%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.07%) and Punjab National Bank (up 1.63%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.57%), Bank of India (up 1.47%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.47%), Central Bank of India (up 1.46%) and State Bank of India (up 0.95%) added.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper added 0.28% to 6.527 from the previous close of 6.509.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higehr against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.1425 compared with its close of 88.2050 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement added 0.26% to Rs 109,335.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.23% to 97.58.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.56% to 4.126.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement fell 40 cents or 0.16% to $67.04 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

