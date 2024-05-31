Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller reports consolidated net loss of Rs 121.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

PC Jeweller reports consolidated net loss of Rs 121.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales decline 72.03% to Rs 48.49 crore

Net Loss of PC Jeweller reported to Rs 121.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 302.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 72.03% to Rs 48.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 629.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 203.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 75.52% to Rs 605.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2472.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales48.49173.37 -72 605.402472.68 -76 OPM %-3.26-11.65 --28.3010.03 - PBDT-120.16-145.71 18 -611.40-80.70 -658 PBT-124.23-152.45 19 -631.77-107.93 -485 NP-121.64-302.41 60 -629.36-203.20 -210

