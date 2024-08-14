PC Jeweller reports consolidated net profit of Rs 156.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 492.72% to Rs 401.15 croreNet profit of PC Jeweller reported to Rs 156.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 171.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 492.72% to Rs 401.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales401.1567.68 493 OPM %12.86-63.55 -PBDT88.41-163.12 LP PBT84.64-169.75 LP NP156.06-171.62 LP
