Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller reports consolidated net profit of Rs 156.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

PC Jeweller reports consolidated net profit of Rs 156.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 492.72% to Rs 401.15 crore

Net profit of PC Jeweller reported to Rs 156.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 171.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 492.72% to Rs 401.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales401.1567.68 493 OPM %12.86-63.55 -PBDT88.41-163.12 LP PBT84.64-169.75 LP NP156.06-171.62 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Interarch Building Products IPO: GMP jumps 43%; 6 Must-know facts from RHP

Arunachal's capital, Itanagar to get ropeway, electric buses soon

Stree 2: Cast, plot, runtime and release date; all you should know

WPI inflation cools to 3-month low of 2.04% in July as food prices decline

LIVE news: Supreme Court denies interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in CBI's excise policy probe

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story