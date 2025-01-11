Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PCBL posts 37% YoY fall in Q3 PAT to Rs 93 crore; EBITDA margin at 16%

Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
PCBL has reported 37% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 93 crore despite a 21% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,021 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Cost of Materials added up to Rs 1,385 crore (up 19% YoY), employee benefit expenses amounted to Rs 105 crore (up 72% YoY) and other operating expense aggregated to Rs 203 crore (up 34% YoY) during the period under review.

While the companys EBITDA improved by 14% YoY to Rs 328 crore, EBITDA margin in Q3 FY25 was Rs 16% as against 17% in Q3 FY24.

Finance costs and depreciation charges for the December24 quarter were Rs 117 crore (up 3.5xYoY) and Rs 87 crore (up 64% YoY), respectively.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 124 crore, up by 38% from Rs 201 crore in Q3 FY24.

PCBL (formerly Phillips Carbon Black), a part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is India's largest carbon black producer and exporter.

The scrip slipped 1.68% to end at Rs 391.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

