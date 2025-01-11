Just Dial Q3 results: Net profit up 43% to Rs 131 cr, revenue up 8.4%

Just Dial Ltd, a local search engine, has reported 42.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 131.31 crore for December quarter FY25.

It had a net profit of Rs 92.01 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Just Dial, now controlled by Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Revenue from operation was up 8.4 per cent at Rs 287.33 crore in the December quarter.The company "achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q3 FY25, further solidifying its position as a leader in the digital services," said Just Dial in its earning statement.

Total expenses were at Rs 215.57 crore, down 1.55 per cent from the year-ago period. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 364.74 crore, up 7.3 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Chief Growth Officer Shwetank Dixit said Just Dial's focus remains on driving top-line growth while maintaining operational efficiency.

"By enhancing our offerings for users and providing businesses with easy-to-use, advanced tools, we are creating sustainable growth for all stakeholders," he said.

During the quarter, the company prioritised empowering SMEs by introducing tools designed to simplify campaign management and streamline lead conversion processes.