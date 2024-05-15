PDS consolidated net profit declines 19.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.27% to Rs 3215.18 crore

Net profit of PDS declined 19.09% to Rs 45.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 3215.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2741.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.57% to Rs 144.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 264.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.93% to Rs 10372.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10577.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

