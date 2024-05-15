Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PDS consolidated net profit declines 19.09% in the March 2024 quarter

PDS consolidated net profit declines 19.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 17.27% to Rs 3215.18 crore

Net profit of PDS declined 19.09% to Rs 45.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 3215.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2741.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.57% to Rs 144.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 264.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.93% to Rs 10372.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10577.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3215.182741.66 17 10372.6510577.00 -2 OPM %3.534.84 -3.784.34 - PBDT96.15108.46 -11 325.82436.94 -25 PBT69.7485.90 -19 232.40356.75 -35 NP45.7856.58 -19 144.23264.98 -46

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

