Themis Medicare consolidated net profit declines 21.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 22.12% to Rs 97.82 crore

Net profit of Themis Medicare declined 21.05% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.12% to Rs 97.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.51% to Rs 43.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 381.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 354.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales97.8280.10 22 381.76354.32 8 OPM %9.5113.08 -13.4919.04 - PBDT11.8013.09 -10 65.6983.01 -21 PBT8.7510.29 -15 53.4472.51 -26 NP6.648.41 -21 43.5256.90 -24

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

