Themis Medicare consolidated net profit declines 21.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.12% to Rs 97.82 crore

Net profit of Themis Medicare declined 21.05% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.12% to Rs 97.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.51% to Rs 43.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 381.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 354.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

97.8280.10381.76354.329.5113.0813.4919.0411.8013.0965.6983.018.7510.2953.4472.516.648.4143.5256.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News