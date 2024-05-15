Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nandani Creation consolidated net profit rises 149.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Nandani Creation consolidated net profit rises 149.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 84.29% to Rs 19.59 crore

Net profit of Nandani Creation rose 149.09% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.29% to Rs 19.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.71% to Rs 45.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales19.5910.63 84 45.1148.88 -8 OPM %22.9215.62 -9.537.94 - PBDT4.191.44 191 2.501.98 26 PBT3.541.01 250 0.550.14 293 NP2.741.10 149 0.550.11 400

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

