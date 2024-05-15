Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanti Overseas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shanti Overseas (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
May 15 2024
Sales decline 74.75% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net Loss of Shanti Overseas (India) reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 74.75% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 92.86% to Rs 10.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.285.07 -75 10.66149.33 -93 OPM %-43.75-223.47 --22.89-12.50 - PBDT-0.55-11.67 95 -1.84-19.90 91 PBT-0.61-12.42 95 -2.05-23.09 91 NP-0.09-6.85 99 -1.53-16.93 91

May 15 2024

