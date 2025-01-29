Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 24.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 10.33% to Rs 1098.00 crore

Net profit of JM Financial declined 24.76% to Rs 208.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 277.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 1098.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1224.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1098.001224.51 -10 OPM %55.2465.83 -PBDT302.95430.80 -30 PBT286.58417.12 -31 NP208.92277.68 -25

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

