JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 24.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.33% to Rs 1098.00 crore

Net profit of JM Financial declined 24.76% to Rs 208.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 277.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 1098.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1224.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1098.001224.5155.2465.83302.95430.80286.58417.12208.92277.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News