Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 47.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.12% to Rs 1201.92 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 47.35% to Rs 58.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.12% to Rs 1201.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 960.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1201.92960.598.058.0684.8661.1566.7845.5858.4739.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News