Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 47.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Sales rise 25.12% to Rs 1201.92 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 47.35% to Rs 58.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.12% to Rs 1201.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 960.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1201.92960.59 25 OPM %8.058.06 -PBDT84.8661.15 39 PBT66.7845.58 47 NP58.4739.68 47

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

