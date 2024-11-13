Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 92.31% to Rs 1.00 croreNet profit of Megri Soft rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 92.31% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.000.52 92 OPM %21.0023.08 -PBDT0.230.14 64 PBT0.200.12 67 NP0.150.09 67
