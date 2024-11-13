Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 92.31% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of Megri Soft rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 92.31% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.000.52 92 OPM %21.0023.08 -PBDT0.230.14 64 PBT0.200.12 67 NP0.150.09 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sula Vineyards tumbles 7% to fresh 52-week low as Q2 net profit falls 37%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 450 pts at 78,200; Nifty at 23,750; Auto, PSB, Oil weigh

Africa shows low expectations, some hope for second Trump presidency

Gurugram uses 'Artificial Rain' against air pollution; did it really help?

Musk and Ramaswamy to join Trump's DOGE initiative to reshape US governance

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story