Megri Soft consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Megri Soft rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 92.31% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.000.5221.0023.080.230.140.200.120.150.09

