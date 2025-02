Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.25% to Rs 1022.53 crore

Net profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 57.40% to Rs 56.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 45.25% to Rs 1022.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 703.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1022.53703.988.939.2973.0850.7353.7034.4956.2735.75

