Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit declines 45.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.49% to Rs 32.64 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 45.49% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.49% to Rs 32.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.32.6430.945.7610.212.343.931.953.541.452.66

