Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 28.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Quest Capital Markets declined 28.30% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.68% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

