Sterling Tools standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sterling Tools rose 66.67% to Rs 19.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.93% to Rs 169.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 166.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.169.93166.7113.7414.2024.4023.9016.6016.0619.8011.88

