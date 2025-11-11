RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 129.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.43% to Rs 145.08 crore

Net profit of RBZ Jewellers rose 129.99% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.43% to Rs 145.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 116.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.145.08116.6019.4411.9725.7811.5724.9210.8118.568.07

