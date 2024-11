Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 7.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.17% to Rs 763.37 crore

Net profit of Sansera Engineering rose 7.83% to Rs 50.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 763.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 692.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.763.37692.8817.3916.99113.67100.7571.1463.6950.6546.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News