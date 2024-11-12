Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Abans Holdings consolidated net profit rises 18.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 75.47% to Rs 641.26 crore

Net profit of Abans Holdings rose 18.92% to Rs 25.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 75.47% to Rs 641.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 365.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales641.26365.46 75 OPM %7.2310.56 -PBDT35.4324.96 42 PBT35.0724.80 41 NP25.3921.35 19

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

