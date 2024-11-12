Abans Holdings consolidated net profit rises 18.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.47% to Rs 641.26 crore

Net profit of Abans Holdings rose 18.92% to Rs 25.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 75.47% to Rs 641.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 365.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.641.26365.467.2310.5635.4324.9635.0724.8025.3921.35

